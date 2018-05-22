LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House is scaling back legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case after Michigan State University agreed to a $500 million settlement with victims.

A House committee Tuesday adopted new versions of Senate-passed bills. Voting is expected this week.

Changes include shortening a proposed one-year window for people to retroactively file lawsuits to within 90 days of when the law takes effect. The time limit to sue in other cases would be 10 years, though people abused as children would have until their 28th birthdays to sue or within three years of becoming aware they'd been abused.

People abused as children in Michigan generally have until their 19th birthdays now.

The House is dropping bills to strip a government immunity defense in sex misconduct lawsuits and waive notice requirements.