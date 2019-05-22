The Gophers garnered a new commitment Tuesday evening.
Michigan graduate transfer Benjamin St-Juste is a 6-3, 196-pound cornerback from Montreal and announced his decision on Twitter. He was a four-star 2017 recruit.
His freshman year at Michigan, he played in 12 games, mainly on special teams. He missed all of last season with an injury, and with a NCAA waiver, has three years of eligibility still remaining. He's also eligible to play immediately this 2019 season since he has graduated.
Told my family be patient watch me go get it #RowtheBoat #Committed pic.twitter.com/o22RE3NgDG— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) May 22, 2019
