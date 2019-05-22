 

 

The Gophers garnered a new commitment Tuesday evening.

Michigan graduate transfer Benjamin St-Juste is a 6-3, 196-pound cornerback from Montreal and announced his decision on Twitter. He was a four-star 2017 recruit.

His freshman year at Michigan, he played in 12 games, mainly on special teams. He missed all of last season with an injury, and with a NCAA waiver, has three years of eligibility still remaining. He's also eligible to play immediately this 2019 season since he has graduated.

