– Someone had to be the villain and that was Michigan’s role going up against America’s sweetheart Sister Jean and her Cinderella squad, Loyola Chicago, on Saturday.

The Wolverines also had to carry the banner for the Big Ten, a league trying to overcome a down year by ending an 18-year national championship drought.

The bad guys, if you want to call them that, from a perceived bad league are moving on. And the 11th-seeded Ramblers’ storied run finally came to an end in a 69-57 loss to third-seeded Michigan in the first national semifinal at the Alamodome.

No players on either team had Final Four experience, but Wolverines coach John Beilein had a squad finish national runner-up to Louisville in 2013.

Junior forward Mo Wagner finished with 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 15 rebounds for Michigan (33-7), the seventh Big Ten team to play for the title since Michigan State’s last win for the league in 2000.

Getting to the Final Four should be enough to give Loyola Chicago and Rambler nation something to remember for the rest of their lives.

After all, the Missouri Valley Conference champions had not been to the NCAA tournament since 1985 and last won the national title during a racially charged March Madness run in 1963. Cameron Krutwig and Clayton Custer led Loyola (32-6) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Michigan and Loyola were two of the top teams in the country in defensive efficiency — and it played out that way as a grind-it-out affair in the first half.

The Ramblers, who ranked third nationally shooting 50.9 percent from the field, went scoreless from the field for nearly a 7 1/2-minute stretch. After trailing by eight points, Loyola used a 25-10 run to take a 29-22 halftime lead.

At 6-foot-11, Wagner had the size advantage and finished with a double-double in the first half. The Wolverines also had a 13-4 edge in second-chance points, but Loyola’s Donte Ingram flew in for an offensive board and putback at the halftime buzzer.

Trying to become the lowest seed to ever win it all, Loyola faithful stood up and cheered their players running into the locker room only 20 minutes away from competing for the national crown.

Riding the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 straight games, Loyola coach Porter Moser hadn’t seen his team lose since falling 69-67 at Bradley on Jan. 31.

Michigan, the Big Ten Conference tournament champions, hadn’t been defeated before the Big Dance coincidentally since it last played a team from Illinois losing 61-52 at Northwestern on Feb. 6.

Stingy defense was part of the identity of Beilein’s team for the first time this season. The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game holding opponents to 59 points and 37.7 percent shooting in the NCAA tournament.

Problem with the Ramblers is several of their players can beat you on any given night. They proved that literally in the tourney with four different players either hitting last-second shots to win or leading them in scoring.

Missouri Valley player of the year Clayton Custer was quiet early, but he scored seven straight points to give Loyola a 41-31 lead with 14:06 remaining in the second half.

Wagner was dominant in the first half, but he appeared bothered after an opposing player stomped on his foot at about the 13-minute mark. Charles Matthews stepped in to provide the spark during an 11-4 run, which cut it to 45-42 after Duncan Robinson’s three-pointer midway through the second half.

Even Sister Jean predicted that her team wouldn’t make it past the Sweet 16. The Ramblers needed Marques Townes’ last-second jumper to beat Nevada to get to the Elite Eight. Townes came up gimpy on his left leg late in the second half Saturday. That’s when the Wolverines pounced.

After Wagner’s three tied the game, Jordan Poole’s two free throws gave Michigan its first lead in the second half 49-47. A minute later, Wagner was flexing his muscles after a putback plus the foul, silencing the Loyola crowd. The German native’s late-game takeover included another shot from beyond the arc to give him 24 points, and Michigan extended its lead to 61-51 soon after.

The Ramblers crumbled under the pressure late with 11 of their 17 turnovers in the second half.