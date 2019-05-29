LAPEER, Mich. — Authorities closed streets in downtown Lapeer, Michigan, to traffic after gasoline from an unknown source apparently leaked into the city's sewer lines.
The Lapeer County sheriff's office says city police discovered the leak early Wednesday following reports that sewer explosions may have dislodged several manhole covers in the city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
No injuries were reported, but the city's police department said in a statement that area residents and business owners were asked to evacuate as a precaution. Barricades were set up to block access to downtown and the city's fire department and public works department investigated.
