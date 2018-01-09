Michelle Williams earned less than $1,000 for her work during reshoots on Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” while her co-star Mark Wahlberg earned around $1.5 million, USA Today reported on Tuesday.

Kevin Spacey was cut out of the already-completed film in November after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men. He was replaced with Christopher Plummer in the role of billionaire J. Paul Getty, and all of his scenes were reshot on an expedited schedule in time for the film’s December 18 premiere.

Also Read: 'All the Money in the World' Film Review: Ridley Scott's Kidnapping Drama Captures Ravenous Greed

Scott said in subsequent interviews that returning cast appeared in the reshoots for free and only Plummer was paid. However, citing unnamed persons familiar with the production, USA Today reports that Wahlberg’s representatives at William Morris Endeavor negotiated a $1.5 million fee to appear in the reshoots. Williams, like Wahlberg a client of WME, received approximately $80 a day, totaling less than $1,000.

Wahlberg’s fee for the reshoots was reported in November by the Washington Post to be $2 million, while Williams reportedly received a comparatively more modest 6-figure payout.

Also Read: What Happened to John Paul Getty III After Kidnapping in 'All the Money in the World'?

Produced by Imperative Entertainment and distributed by Sony’s TriStar Pictures, “All the Money in the World” recounts the 1973 kidnapping and ransoming of J. P. Getty III, grandson of J. Paul Getty. Williams plays Getty III’s mother Gail Harris, while Wahlberg plays the Getty company investigator tasked with finding Getty III. Directed by Scott and written by David Scarpa, the film received wide release December 25.

Representatives for William Morris Endeavor, Sony Pictures, Ridley Scott, Wahlberg, and Williams, did not immediately respond to requests from TheWrap for comment.

Read original story Michelle Williams Made $1,000 for ‘All The Money’ Reshoots, Mark Wahlberg Made $1.5M (Report) At TheWrap