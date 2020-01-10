Michelle Wie is expecting her first child — a girl — this summer.
The often-injured golfer announced the news Thursday on Instagram. She married Jonnie West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, in August.
"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!" Wie wrote.
Wie had surgery on her right hand in October 2018 to fix an avulsion fracture, bone chips and nerve entrapment. She hasn't played on the LPGA Tour since withdrawing from the KPMG Women's PGA in June.
Wie also recently joined CBS Sports for the Masters and several events.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Inspired Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
More from Star Tribune
Inspired Die-hard Vikings fan who bought Kyle Rudolph's gloves: $11K raised for charity is 'awesome'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Simpson, No. 19 Michigan outlast Purdue 84-78 in double OT
Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday night.
Gophers
No. 10 Texas A&M falls to LSU after Carter gets injured
Jailin Cherry and LSU got the defensive stops — and the upset — they wanted.
Wolves
Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return.
Gophers
Stewart, Dove combine to lead UT Martin past Tennessee St.
Parker Stewart scored 31 points and Quintin Dove scored 22 points and UT Martin beat Tennessee State 87-74 on Thursday.
Gophers
Frey scores 22 to carry Montana St. over Idaho 71-68
Harald Frey scored 22 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13 seconds to play, and Montana State beat Idaho 71-68 on Thursday night.