NEW YORK — Michelle Obama has a picture to share.
On Thursday, the former first lady unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir, "Becoming." She posted that image, a smiling close-up shot taken by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, on her Instagram account. She wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been "meaningful and illuminating" and urged others to tell their stories.
"Becoming," one of the year's most anticipated books, comes out Nov. 13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emotional meeting for mom of boy nearly killed by Mpls. day-care provider, man who saved him
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emotional meeting for mom of boy nearly killed by Mpls. day-care provider, man who saved him
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emotional meeting for mom of boy nearly killed by Mpls. day-care provider, man who saved him
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emotional meeting for mom of boy nearly killed by Mpls. day-care provider, man who saved him
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Kansas water park: Rides won't open until issues resolved
The operator of a Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a giant waterslide in 2016 says the park won't open for the season until safety issues raised in a recent state audit are resolved, though it believes the audit stemmed from a "malicious effort" to "stir up unfounded fear."
National
Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is shifting the focus of his meetings on school safety and mass shootings this week to those who have been closest to the recent violence, including students, surviving victims and one person who grabbed a gun and fought back.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump puts words in Clapper's mouth
President Donald Trump is twisting the words of his predecessor's national intelligence director as part of his stepped-up effort to trash the credibility of the special counsel's Russia investigation.
Variety
Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian, did not brake
The autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March spotted the woman about six seconds before hitting her, but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled, according to federal investigators.
Variety
Boston Globe probes text allegation against top editor
Boston Globe executives said Wednesday they're investigating an allegation the newspaper's top editor had an inappropriate text exchange with a former employee he once dated.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.