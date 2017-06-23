Former First Lady Michelle Obama plans to be in the Twin Cities in September to speak at the Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park.

Tickets are on sale for the moderated conversation which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Obama’s appearance is part of the synagogue’s speaker series.

Obama, who was the nation’s first lady from 2009 to 2017, launched initiatives to fight child obesity, inspire young people to seek higher education and encourage young girls around the world to go to school.