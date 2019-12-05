

Michelle Basham, a veteran nonprofit executive, will take over as CEO of YWCA Minneapolis in January.

At age 19 in 1993, Basham founded Avenues for Homeless Youth, the first shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis and which is still in business. The organization is still in existence today. She also started the Minnesota Runaway and Homeless Youth Coalition.

Basham, who holds graduate degrees in law, business and public administration, comes to the YWCA from the Bridge for Youth, where she served as executive director since 2016. Prior to that, she was CEO of YWCA Deleware and held management positions at CommonBond Communities, the affordable housing provider, and the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has demonstrated a commitment to YWCA Minneapolis’ mission of eliminating racism and empowering women," said Kate Berman, board chair of YWCA Minneapolis.

Basham succeeds former CEO Luz María Frías, who left in April. YWCA Minneapolis is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women and operates three Twin Cities health clubs and other programs that generated $21.4 million in revenue in its last fiscal year.