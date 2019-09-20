TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: The 3-0 Gophers have a 2% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to FiveThirtyEight.com's college football prediction model.
WATCH THIS: Monitor both sides of the division race from the comfort of your couch. Phillies at Cleveland (6 p.m., ESPN) and Royals at Twins (7 p.m., FSN).
Lynx
Williams, Jones help Sun beat Sparks, take 2-0 series lead
Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals.
Gophers
Megan Ryan's Big Ten football power rankings
Ohio State keeps its spot at the top while Maryland takes a tumble.
Lynx
WNBA Playoff Glance
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76Seattle 84, Minnesota 74Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95Thursday, Sept. 19: Las…
Sports
Michael Rand's Tipsheet
Sports
Kirk Cousins stands out as Monday morning quarterback
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, among the NFL leaders in self-awareness, again shouldered the blame for a poor performance Sunday in Green Bay."I'm going to throw…