TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS: The 3-0 Gophers have a 2% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to FiveThirtyEight.com's college football prediction model.

WATCH THIS: Monitor both sides of the division race from the comfort of your couch. Phillies at Cleveland (6 p.m., ESPN) and Royals at Twins (7 p.m., FSN).