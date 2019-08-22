TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Nobody has attempted more three-pointers in Wolves history than Andrew Wiggins, who is often criticized for not shooting enough threes.
WATCH THIS: The Wild's introduction of new General Manager Bill Guerin is being carried live on FSN (11 a.m.) and replayed at 5 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Locked-in Opara leads Loons with mask of intensity, drive to win it all
Added to help shore up Minnesota United's once-porous defense, Ike Opara returns to Kansas City to a play the team that won three cups during his six-year stay.
Local
U.S. Olympic hockey player Jack Petroske dies at 84
Helping the United States team earn the silver medal at the Games in 1956 in Italy, Petroske made an impression on and off the ice.
Wild
Minnesota-based ex-teammates sing praises of new Wild GM
Tom Chorske, Ben Hankinson and Chris McAlpine all played with Bill Guerin for the New Jersey Devils in the 1990s. They applaud the Wild's decision.
Twins
Kiermaier drives in 4, Rays beat Mariners 7-6
Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo homer during a two-run ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday.
Twins
Orioles tie MLB record for HRs allowed, beat Royals 8-1
The Orioles tied a major league record by allowing their 258th home run this season but hit four of their own in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.