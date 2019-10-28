• The World Series returns to Houston on Tuesday for Game 6, and a major story line will be the health of Max Scherzer after the Nationals ace was scratched from his Game 5 start with neck spasms Sunday. Also of note: Free agency heats up right after the World Series ends, so Twins fans should be on alert.

• Joel Embiid has been a tough matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns over the years, but the Philadelphia big man has missed time early in the season already with an ankle injury. That could be a significant development when the Timberwolves take their 2-0 road record to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

• The good news is the Wild has won three of its past four games, with all the wins coming at home, to gain some momentum after an awful 1-6 start. The bad news is that Minnesota goes right back on the road for six of its next seven games, starting Tuesday at Dallas. The only home game in that stretch is Saturday vs. the Blues.

• The Gophers women's hockey team lost for the first time this season Friday at Ohio State, but that shouldn't dampen this weekend's showdown against undefeated Wisconsin too much. Two of the top teams in the country face off Saturday and Sunday (2 p.m. both days) at Ridder Arena.

• It looks as if Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday's showdown with the Vikings. NFL.com reports that he has an "outside chance" to play but that a more likely return from a dislocated kneecap for the young star QB is the following week. That's not how you want to get a break, but it's certainly a break for Minnesota.