– So much for seeing Michael Pineda in a Twins uniform in September.

The Twins’ righthander, whose last major league appearance was July 5, 2017 with the Yankees, has been diagnosed with a slight tear of the meniscus in his right knee, a setback that “pretty much eliminates” any chance of pitching again in 2018, Twins manager Paul Molitor said Tuesday.

Pineda isn’t the only pitcher who won’t pitch again in Target Field this season, either. Adalberto Mejia’s treatment for a nerve-traction condition above his left elbow will take more than five weeks to complete, so he’s being shut down for the season, too.

Pineda had Tommy John elbow-ligament surgery 13 months ago, and has been rehabbing his injury ever since. The 29-year-old righthander, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Minnesota last winter, has made five minor league appearances in the past two months, and had hoped to pitch a couple of times for the Twins in September in order to reaclimate himself with facing major league hitters.

That won’t happen now, “which is fine,” Molitor said. “It’s been a productive year in his coming back from his surgery. The biggest goal will be to try to figure out how to give him as much of the offseason as we can to be somewhat normal in preparing for next spring. Because we have pretty high confidence that we’ll be in good shape.”

Pineda reported an irritation in his right knee while throwing a bullpen session for Class AAA Rochester last week, and the Twins immediately canceled his Sunday start for the Red Wings and flew him back to Minneapolis. A magnetic resonance imaging test on Monday revealed the tear in his cartilage, and Molitor said doctors believe the injury might be an old condition that began bothering Pineda once he ramped up his rehab and began pushing off his right leg again.

The Twins’ medical staff is still gathering information before presenting Pineda with his options about treatment. “Obviously, some of them require [surgical] procedures,” Molitor said, though the team is confident he can be ready by spring training.

Mejia, meanwhile, is done after a season in which he pitched five major league games, posting a 2.01 ERA in 22⅓ innings. The 25-year-old lefthander also made 15 appearances for Rochester, posting a 3.27 ERA in 63⅓ innings, with 62 strikeouts.

On the field, the Twins open a nine-game road trip tonight in Cleveland, and they’ll face a familiar pitcher. Carlos Carrasco makes his sixth start against the Twins tonight; he’s 1-3 with a 4.56 ERA in the first four meetings. Kyle Gibson is on the mound for the Twins.

Jorge Polanco isn’t in the lineup tonight, but Molitor said the shortstop is fine after experiencing cramps during Sunday’s game in Target Field. Polanco will return to the Twins’ lineup on Wednesday, Molitor said.

Here are tonight’s lineups for the Twins-Indians game at Progressive Field:

TWINS

Mauer 1B

Forsythe 2B

Rosario LF

Sano 3B

Kepler RF

Austin DH

Cave CF

Garver C

Adrianza SS

Gibson RHP

INDIANS

Lindor SS

Brantley LF

Ramirez 3B

Encarnacion DH

Alonso 1B

Cabrera RF

Kipnis 2B

Gomes C

Allen CF

Carrasco RHP