The Twins have a 6½ game lead in the American League Central on Cleveland, and the teams start a three-game series tonight at Target Field.
Michael Pineda (11-5, 4.11 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Cleveland righthander Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.53).
The Twins are coming off an 8-2 road trip, capped by Thursday's 2-1 victory in Boston.
Tomorrow's game is sold out; it's a Joe Mauer bobblehead night. There are a limited number of tickets for tonight's and Sunday's game remaining.
Lineups:
CLEVELAND
Francisco Lindor, SS
Oscar Mercado, CF
Carlos Santana, 1B
Yasiel Puig, RF
Jason Kipnis, 2B
Franmil Reyes, DH
Jake Bauers, LF
Roberto Perez, C
Yu-Cheng Chang, 3B
TWINS
Max Kepler, CF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Miguel Sano, 3B
Luis Arraez, 2B
C.J. Cron, 1B
Jason Castro, C
Jake Cave, RF
