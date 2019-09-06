The Twins have a 6½ game lead in the American League Central on Cleveland, and the teams start a three-game series tonight at Target Field.

Michael Pineda (11-5, 4.11 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Cleveland righthander Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.53).

The Twins are coming off an 8-2 road trip, capped by Thursday's 2-1 victory in Boston.

Tomorrow's game is sold out; it's a Joe Mauer bobblehead night. There are a limited number of tickets for tonight's and Sunday's game remaining.

Lineups:

CLEVELAND

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Yasiel Puig, RF

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Jake Bauers, LF

Roberto Perez, C

Yu-Cheng Chang, 3B

TWINS

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jason Castro, C

Jake Cave, RF