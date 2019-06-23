– Homer Bailey held the Twins to one run over 5⅓ innings on Sunday, and the Royals used a five-run inning against Michael Pineda to earn a 6-1 victory and earn a split of the four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins’ lone run came on a fourth-inning home run by Eddie Rosario. They will have an off day Monday before opening a three-game series against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Pineda took the loss, falling to 4-4.

Pineda had been pitching more effectively of late. Over his previous seven starts for the Twins, Pineda was 2-0 with a 3.67 ERA. Over his previous two outings before Sunday, Pineda had a 1.54 ERA while holding opponents to a .179 batting average. He has been on a season-long quest to perfect his slider, and it seems to have finally come around.

Pineda eased his way through two innings Sunday, only giving up an infield single to Cheslor Cuthbert in the second. The third inning wasn’t as kind to him, as Kansas City started with micro ball before going macro on the big righthander.

Billy Hamilton singled to center, stole second then moved to third on a single by Whit Merrifeld. Nicky Lopez followed with a bunt to the right side of the pitcher’s mound. As Hamilton, one of the game’s best speedsters, took off for home, Pineda’s one of the game’s great lumberers, tried and failed to catch up with the ball. So Hamilton scored the first run of the game.

Alex Gordon, 4-for-23 in his career against Pineda at the time, got hold of a slider that wasn’t down enough and drove it toward the right field corner for a RBI double.

KANSAS CITY 6, TWINS 1 Tuesday: vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. (FSN)

Pineda didn’t learn his lesson about leaving sliders up. He threw a worse one to Hunter Dozier, who belted the 0-1 offering into the seats in left for a three-run homer and a 5-0 Royals lead. Kansas City went from a RBI bunt hit to a RBI double to a three-run homer in one inning.

Rosario lead off the fourth with his 20th home run of the season. Other than that, Bailey stopped the Twins offense for 5⅓ innings, giving up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five. His only shortcoming on Sunday was that he needed a lot of pitches to do it. He was removed with one out in the sixth and 108 pitches thrown.