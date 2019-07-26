So...just how bad can the Twins sock it to the Sox this weekend?

After beating their best pitcher, Lucas Giolito, on Thursday, the Twins will face rookie Dylan Cease tonight, a righthander with a live arm who nevertheless is making just his fourth career start and is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA.

On Saturday, they face Ivan Nova, who has a 5.49 ERA. On Sunday, they get Dylan Corey, who also is talented but is 1-6 with a 6.04 ERA.

Michael Pineda pitches for the Twins tonight. He's 6-5 with a 4.41 ERA.

After running through the gauntlet against Oakland and the Yankees, the Twins have hit a sweet spot in their schedule with four games against the White Sox and three against the Marlins - and the Marlins have the worst record in the NL.

The Twins taken the season series against the Chicago 12-7 in each of the last two seasons. They already lead 5-2 this season.

This is the time to take advantage of the schedule.

Cleveland on in extra innings in Kansas City last night. The Royals had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 14th but couldn't find one more run. The Twins have not gained a full game in the standings against the Indians since July 13. Cleveland has been that tough, and the Twins have had the tougher schedule. Things will even out over the next couple of weeks, and the Twins need to press the issue now.

The Twins have made a couple of minor league moves.

They have purchased lefthander Jeremy Bleich from the Red Sox and have assigned him to Class AAA Rochester. Bleich is 32 and has been with five organization. His major league career consists of two-thirds of an inning.

The Twins also have traded catcher Brian Navaretto to the Yankees for cash considerations. Navaretto, 24, was drafted by the Twins in 2013. The Yankees needed organizational catching depth in the wake of Gary Sanchez suffering a groin strain during the series against the Twins.

The lineups: