Twins
Michael Pineda makes his long-awaited return to the mound as the Twins face the Indians
Willians Astudillo is behind the plate today as the Twins and Indians play the rubber game of a three-game series at chilly Target Field
Twins
Twins to play in 35-degree weather, with Mitch Garver behind the plate
The team is wearing "La Tortuga" t-shirts during batting practice, a tribute to their third catcher.
Twins
Kyle Gibson rejoins Twins; Opening Day lineup posted
The Twins lineup will run as expected, with Eddie Rosario batting cleanup and Byron Buxton hitting ninth.
Twins
Slugger Cruz will be face of Twins' 'Three True Outcomes' lineup
The veteran designated hitter is looking forward to trying to help the team to an American League playoff berth this season.
Twins
Twins wrap up exhibition schedule; Is Polanco's arm an issue?
Michael Pineda makes his final start of camp looking to fine tune a few things before he faces the Indians this weekend at Target Field