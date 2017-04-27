Michael Mantenuto, who starred in Disney’s 2004 film “Miracle,” has died. He was 35.

According to Boston station WCVB, the actor was found dead in his car by police in Des Moines, Washington. The King County medical examiner’s office in Seattle determined his death resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reported.

Col. Guillaume Beaurpere, commander of Mantenuto’s US Army’s First Special Forces Group, announced his death, WCVB said.

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force,” he said in a release.

Michael Mantenuto, left, stars with Billy Schneider and Chris Koch in "Miracle."

Mantenuto was a former University of Maine hockey star before getting his first acting role alongside Kurt Russell in “Miracle,” which chronicled the victory of the U.S. hockey team over the favored Soviet Union team. Mantenuto starred as real-life player Jack O’Callahan, a defenseman. His big scene comes when he gets hurt before the Olympics and almost gets taken off the team because Coach Herb Brooks (Russell) is afraid he will eat up a roster spot.

The actor also starred in the 2006 TV movie “Dirtbags” and had a small role in the 2008 comedy “Surfer, Dude,” before quitting acting and joining the Army.