A long-awaited biomusical about Michael Jackson will open on Broadway next summer, his estate announced.

The project is the most freighted of the multiple jukebox musicals headed to Broadway because of allegations that Jackson molested children. But the announcement reflects a confidence by the show's producers and creative team that ticketbuyers will still be eager to see a show fueled by some of the most popular music in American history.

The show, now titled "MJ The Musical," will begin previews July 6 and open Aug. 13 at the Neil Simon Theatre, the producers said. Earlier reports said the title would be "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." There was no word on why the name was changed.

The show is being produced by the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage, and features a book by Lynn Nottage, a playwright who has won Pulitzer Prizes for "Ruined" and "Sweat." The show is being directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, a Tony winner for "An American in Paris."

Nottage and Wheeldon have previously said that the musical will focus on the early 1990s when Jackson was preparing for a tour to promote his "Dangerous" album. Asked if the show would address the abuse allegations — which Jackson always denied — Wheeldon said that they would endeavor to "lean into the complexities, lean into the darkness, but also recognize the great amount of music and film and choreography that Michael left behind."

A documentary released earlier this year, "Leaving Neverland," called new attention to the allegations, and the musical's producers then canceled a planned pre-Broadway production in Chicago.

The creative team and a group of performers are now midway through a developmental workshop for the musical in New York. This is the third such workshop the production has held.