JERUSALEM — Academic Michael Ignatieff and Reporters Without Borders are among the winners of Israel's prestigious Dan David Prize this year.

The prize is named after the late philanthropist Dan David and administered by Tel Aviv University. The Dan David Foundation awards $1 million prizes in three categories for scientific, technological and cultural accomplishments.

Reporters Without Borders and Ignatieff, president of Central European University in Budapest and a former Canadian opposition leader, are honored for "Defending Democracy."

Other winners include Kenneth Pomeranz and Sanjay Subrahmanyam for work in macro history and Christiana Figueres for combating climate change.

The foundation announced the 2019 winners on Thursday. The award ceremony will take place in Tel Aviv in May.

Previous recipients include Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen.