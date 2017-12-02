– When President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in February, White House officials portrayed him as a renegade who had acted independently in his discussions with a Russian official during the presidential transition and then lied to his colleagues about the interactions.

But e-mails among top transition officials, provided or described to the New York Times, suggest that Flynn was far from a rogue actor. In fact, the e-mails, coupled with interviews and court documents filed Friday, showed that Flynn was in close touch with other senior members of the Trump transition team before and after he spoke with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, about U.S. sanctions.

While Trump has disparaged as a Democratic “hoax” any claims that he or his aides had unusual interactions with Russian officials, the records suggest that the Trump transition team was intensely focused on improving relations with Moscow and was willing to intervene to pursue that goal despite a request from the Obama administration that it not sow confusion about official U.S. policy.

On Dec. 29, a transition adviser to Trump, K.T. McFarland, wrote in an e-mail to a colleague that sanctions announced hours before by the Obama administration in retaliation for Russian election meddling were aimed at discrediting Trump’s victory. The sanctions could also make it much harder for Trump to ease tensions with Russia, “which has just thrown the USA election to him,” she wrote.

It is not clear whether McFarland believed that the election had been thrown; a White House lawyer said Friday that she meant that the Democrats were portraying it that way.

But it is evident from e-mails that after learning that President Barack Obama would expel 35 Russian diplomats, the Trump team quickly strategized about how to reassure Russia. As part of the outreach, McFarland wrote, Flynn would speak with Kislyak hours after sanctions were announced.

Demonstrators hold signs as President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at a Trump Victory Fund finance breakfast in New York, Dec. 2, 2017. Within hours, Trump watched as one of his closest former aides pleaded guilty, then stayed up late to cheer on the Senate as it broke through months of gridlock to pass the largest tax cuts in years. (Zach Gibson/The New York Times)

“Key will be Russia’s response over the next few days,” McFarland wrote in an e-mail to another transition official, Thomas Bossert, now the president’s homeland security adviser.

Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer handling the Russia inquiry, said there was nothing illegal or unethical about the transition team’s actions. “It would have been political malpractice not to discuss sanctions,” he said.

The only problem, Cobb said, was that Flynn lied to White House officials and to FBI agents about what he had told the Russian ambassador. Flynn’s misstatements led to his firing in February and his guilty plea Friday.

With Flynn’s plea and agreement to cooperate with Robert Mueller, the special counsel, the inquiry edges closer to Trump. He tried to persuade FBI Director James Comey to drop a criminal investigation of Flynn, and fired Comey after he failed to comply.

The new details about Flynn’s Russia contacts underscore the possibility that the president may have been worried about whether any investigation might reach into the White House.

The Trump transition team ignored a pointed request from the Obama administration to avoid sending conflicting signals to foreign officials before the inauguration. Besides the Russian ambassador, Flynn, at the request of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, contacted other foreign officials to urge them to delay or block a United Nations resolution condemning Israel’s building of settlements.

Cobb said the Trump team had never agreed to avoid such interactions. But one former White House official has disputed that.

Bossert forwarded McFarland’s Dec. 29 e-mail exchange about the sanctions to six other Trump advisers, including Flynn; Reince Priebus, who had been named as chief of staff; Steve Bannon, the senior strategist; and future press secretary Sean Spicer.

Obama, she wrote, was trying to “box Trump in diplomatically with Russia,” which could limit his options with other countries, including Iran and Syria. “Russia is key that unlocks door,” she wrote.

In his phone call with Kislyak, Flynn asked that Russia “not escalate the situation,” according to court documents released Friday. To the surprise of foreign policy experts, President Vladimir Putin of Russia did not immediately expel Americans.

It is uncertain how involved Trump was in the discussions among his staff members of Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador. Cobb said Trump did not know that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Kislyak in the call. After the inauguration, “Flynn specifically denied it to him, in the presence of witnesses,” he said.