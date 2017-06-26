Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd is expected to appear in an Arizona court this afternoon to make his case regarding his three breathalyzer tests flagged for alcohol and one missed test earlier this month.

Floyd is due in court at 3:30 p.m., according to the Scottsdale City Court website. He could be sent to jail if the judge does not buy his defense.

Floyd is not allowed to consume any alcohol under the terms of his house arrest following his February guilty plea related to his arrest for extreme DUI in Arizona last December. His court-ordered alcohol monitoring noted three failed tests and a missed test between 5:30 a.m. and 6:33 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, per police records obtained by the Star Tribune.

Floyd claimed the failed tests were the result of him drinking Kombucha tea and plans to make that case in court today. The Vikings stood by him.

At the time of the failed tests, Floyd was still serving a 120-day sentence, the first 24 of which were spent in jail. The remainder of his sentence was house arrest, with random breath tests administered at a minimum of six times a day. His house arrest was transferred to Minnesota last month so he could practice with the Vikings shortly after signing May 10.

The St. Paul native and former Cretin-Derham Hall star signed a one-year $1.4 million contract, none of the salary guaranteed. He usually practiced with the second-team offense this spring after joining the Vikings.

Floyd remains subject to league discipline for his ongoing legal issues.

