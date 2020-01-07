Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will make his first campaign stop in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The former New York mayor plans to visit a soybean farm in southern Minnesota to talk to voters about “rural economic issues,” according to his campaign. The stop in Wells, Minn., near Albert Lea, is part of a Midwest campaign swing meant to highlight his agenda on the economy and jobs.

Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman and media executive, has poured millions into his bid for the White House since joining the race in late November. Spending on TV ads here in Minnesota has already hit an estimated $1.8 million, according to a tracker updated by the website FiveThirtyEight.com. A spokesman said Tuesday that the campaign hopes to open seven field offices across the state.

“While other campaigns focus solely on New Hampshire and Iowa, Mike is prioritizing voters in states that are often overlooked in the Democratic primary,” the campaign said in a statement.

Bloomberg is one of 15 Democratic candidates who qualified for Minnesota’s March 3 presidential primary ballot. Early absentee voting is set to begin on Jan. 17.