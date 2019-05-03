– Michael Bennet, the moderate, studious Democratic senator from Colorado known for his work on education and immigration reform, announced his candidacy for president Thursday.

He joins a field so packed with candidates that it now includes six of his colleagues in the Senate and his former boss, John Hickenlooper, a past governor of Colorado.

"I think this country faces two enormous challenges," he said in an interview on "CBS This Morning." "One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government."

Until recently, Bennet, a former school superintendent usually known for his professorial reserve, was not considered a presidential contender.

But in an uncharacteristically fiery speech on the Senate floor in January, during a government shutdown, he excoriated his Republican colleague Ted Cruz of Texas, shouting repeatedly as he accused him of shedding "crocodile tears" over unpaid government workers. He denounced President Donald Trump for shutting down the government over his desired border wall, which Bennet termed a promise the president could not keep and one America did not want.

The speech was viewed millions of times online, widely aired on cable news and led to calls for Bennet, 54, to consider a presidential run.

"He revealed that he is capable of anger and passion," said former Sen. Gary Hart of Colorado, a longtime friend of Bennet's, who said the senator had come to him recently to discuss a possible campaign. "When it gets to be that blatant — the hypocrisy on the other side — you have no choice but to speak out."

Bennet now faces the challenge of setting himself apart in the Democratic field and competing against better-known candidates, some of whom have been laying the groundwork for their campaigns for months or years.

Among them is Hickenlooper, who once hired Bennet as his chief of staff.

"They are friends," said Hart. "They will be polite to each other. They're not going to go on background and stick a knife in one another."

Bennet was asked Thursday about the high number of Democrats running (he is the 21st to declare his candidacy). "This is the opportunity for us to show what we stand for, for us to have a competition of ideas," he said. "I think it's phenomenal that we've got as diverse an array of candidates as we have, in all respects, and that we've got the number that we have."