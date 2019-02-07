Marlon James. Photo by Mark Seliger.

The movie rights to Marlon James' new novel, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," have been snapped up by Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Productions and Warner Brothers.

James calls his book "an African Game of Thrones," and the book has been widely and enthusiastically reviewed. The Star Tribune said it was a "standard bearer for future fantasy novels." The Washington Post called it "spectacular." And BookForum called it "brilliant and bold."

James, winner of the Man Booker Prize for his last novel, "A Brief History of Seven Killings," teaches at Macalester College in St. Paul.

Jordan, who starred in the hit movies "Black Panther," “Creed” and “Creed 2,” formed Outlier Society in 2016 with a focus on bringing diverse stories and voices to the market. His own breakout performance came in the 2013 indie drama “Fruitvale Station” – the debut of “Panther” and “Creed” director Ryan Coogler -- playing the victim of a police shooting.

"Black Leopard, Red Wolf," was published Tuesday by Riverhead Books.