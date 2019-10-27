Miami Heat (2-0, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

Miami visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after the Heat took down the Bucks 131-126 in overtime.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 25-16 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 114.0 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Miami finished 39-43 overall a season ago while going 20-21 on the road. The Heat averaged 7.6 steals, 5.5 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.

Heat Injuries: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (groin), James Johnson: day to day (conditioning), Jimmy Butler III: out (personal), Udonis Haslem: day to day (wrist).