A tipster has Miami police checking on a possible sighting of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since early Monday after her parents were slain in the family's northwestern Wisconsin home.

Jayme Closs has been missing since at least since the first hour of Monday morning, when sheriff's deputies in Barron County responded to a 911 call and found her parents shot to death in their home on wooded land set back from a highway west of the city of Barron.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jayme is considered endangered, and that the FBI, state investigators and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting in trying to find her before she is harmed.

The national center said Monday afternoon that an Amber Alert has been issued in an effort to spread the word about Jayme's disappearance.

The center's notice said the teen was taken from her home early Monday morning, "likely with a gun."

Meanwhile, roughly 1,700 miles to the south in Miami, police posted late Monday on Twitter about a possible sighting of the teen earlier in the day that includes a specific make and model of vehicle and a license plate.

Jayme Closs

Jayme "may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of NW. 27 Ave and 11 St.," the tweet began. "If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately."

A check of the plate on two public websites turned up nothing for the license plate noted in the tweet, but changing the letter "I" to the numeral "1" in online searches shows it belongs to a 2017 Ford Explorer.

The SUV stopped at a Sunflex gas station at that intersection, and video surveillance from the business is being reviewed by investigators, said Officer Michael Vega, a Miami police spokesman. A police detective was interviewing the station's manager late Tuesday morning.

The tipster "believes that could have been this young lady in a Ford Explorer," and she was with two well-dressed men with beards, each 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, Vega said.

"We are getting the video from the gas station to see if it corroborates with what the tipster says," Vega added. "Then it will be up to detectives to release it [publicly] or not."

Vega said the tip initially came in an e-mail to a high-level member of the police department, and the source had been contacted by investigators Tuesday morning for further details.

Jayme is described as white, 5 feet, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-537-3106 or 911.