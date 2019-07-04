MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins say defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered injuries in a "serious" car crash.
The team said in a statement Thursday morning that 22-year-old Norton's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, but offered few other details. The crash happened late Thursday near Miami.
Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad and was signed by the Dolphins in December.
The Dolphins statement said, "our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."
No additional details were immediately available.
