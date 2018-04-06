MIAMI — Officials say a man has intentionally crashed his car into a Miami police station, but a motive remains unclear.
Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told reporters that there was a weapon and a safe inside the vehicle and they called for a bomb squad investigation as a precaution.
Colina says the 36-year-old man breached the rear gate early Friday before regaining speed and crashing his car into a wall in the back of the station. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The police chief says he does not have a violent criminal record. He says relatives of the suspect told police that he had been acting bizarre in the last couple of days.
