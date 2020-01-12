MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A shooting in Miami Beach's tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other person hospitalized Saturday night.
Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Ocean Drive in the city's famous Art Deco Historic District
Authorities later said the officer had been stabbed and was in stable condition.
Police said the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.
Investigators did not say what prompted the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Police shooting in South Beach; Miami Beach officer stabbed
A shooting in Miami Beach's tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other person hospitalized Saturday night.
National
Democratic 2020 candidates vie for unions, Latinos in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates descended on Nevada on Saturday in an attempt to build relationships with Latino voters and win the coveted endorsement of the powerful casino workers' Culinary Union.
Local
Disability rights to take center stage as Minnesota Legislature sets to convene
Legislators from both parties want changes in the state's assistance program, plus more inclusion.
National
What to watch ahead of Trump's Senate trial on impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hitting the send button on President Donald Trump's impeachment. Here's what to watch as the charges make their slow-motion journey to the Senate this week.
National
Report: US, China reach agreement to resume economic talks
The United States and China have agreed to resume semiannual talks on economic and trade issues, according to the Wall Street Journal. These discussions had been conducted in previous administrations but had been halted by the Trump administration.