St. John's, ranked No. 4 in Division III, stormed back from a second-quarter deficit to defeat host St. Olaf 54-17 on Saturday in Northfield, Minn.

Jackson Erdmann passed for 498 yards and four touchdowns as the Johnnies (7-0, 6-0 MIAC) rallied after St. Olaf (5-2, 3-2) took a 17-13 lead early in the second quarter.

Kai Barber's 9-yard TD run with 6:46 remaining in the first half — his third TD of the first half — gave the Johnnies the lead for good. The Johnnies outscored the Oles 34-0 in the second half.

Barber's 88-yard TD reception gave the Johnnies a 13-3 lead late in the first quarter, but the Oles' Lars Prestemon rushed for a TD and threw a TD pass to give the Oles the lead.

The Johnnies finished with 751 yards in offense (253 rushing, 498 passing).

Bethel 31, Concordia (Moorhead) 0: The Royals, ranked No. 9 in Division III, limited the Cobbers to 10 first downs and forced four turnovers in the victory in Moorhead. Jaran Roste passed for 238 yards and a TD and rushed for a TD for the Royals (6-1, 4-1).

St. Thomas 63, Carleton 15: Josh Parks rushed for three TDs and caught a TD pass to pace the Tommies past the host Knights and become the Tommies' all-time leader in TDs. Parks, a senior from Chisago Lakes, now has 52 career TDs to break the record of 51. Parks rushed for 180 yards and caught a 75-yard TD pass. The Tommies, ranked No. 18 in Division III, led 14-9 at halftime. Parks scored twice in the first three minutes of the second half as the Tommies pulled away.

Gustavus Adolphus 59, Augsburg 27: Michael Veldman tied a Gusties single-game record with seven TD passes and Josh Kirk tied a Gusties single-game record with four TD receptions as the Gusties rolled to victory in Minneapolis. Veldman threw six TD passes in the first half as the Gusties (5-2, 3-2) opened a 42-21 halftime lead. For the game, Veldman completed 19 of 23 passes for 317 yards. Kirk caught six passes for 169 yards and David Peal rushed for 171 yards and a TD for the Gusties. Quinn Frisell threw two TD passes and Quran Al-Hameed rushed for 146 yards and two TDs for the Auggies (1-7, 0-6).