MIAC preseason coaches' poll

Team Points

St. Thomas (7) 63

St. John's (2) 58

Concordia 48

Bethel 44

Gustavus 36

Augsburg 28

St. Olaf 23

Hamline 16

Carleton 8

Coaches voted for every team except their own. Points were assigned for each vote (8 for first, 7 for second, etc.). First-place votes are shown in parentheses.