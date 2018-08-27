MIAC preseason coaches' poll
Team Points
St. Thomas (7) 63
St. John's (2) 58
Concordia 48
Bethel 44
Gustavus 36
Augsburg 28
St. Olaf 23
Hamline 16
Carleton 8
Coaches voted for every team except their own. Points were assigned for each vote (8 for first, 7 for second, etc.). First-place votes are shown in parentheses.
