MILWAUKEE _ MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $157.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $285.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $285.9 million.

MGIC shares have increased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24 percent in the last 12 months.

