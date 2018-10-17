MILWAUKEE _ MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $181.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $290.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $289.3 million.

MGIC shares have decreased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTG