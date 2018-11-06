MADISON, Wis. _ MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.
The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.
The public utility holding company posted revenue of $137.8 million in the period.
MGE shares have dropped slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.
