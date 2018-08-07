MADISON, Wis. _ MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $18.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.
The public utility holding company posted revenue of $124.3 million in the period.
MGE shares have risen 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGEE
