MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obradorsays his country must help Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence.

López Obrador said in the northern state of Chihuahua Saturday that the refusal to help foreigners in need is "anti-Christian," adding that "we can't turn our backs on them."

Mexico plans to deploy National Guard troops on Tuesday to its southern border with Guatemala as part of this month's agreement to slow the arrival of migrants to the U.S.

Mexico has offered asylum to migrants with credible fears as thousands remain in the country while they await court dates for asylum petitions in the U.S. The Mexican refugee commission faces a backlog of cases.

López Obrador is also lobbying for international development aid to help Central Americans stay in their countries of origin.