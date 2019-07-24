MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say they are set to open a huge shelter in the border city of Tijuana to hold thousands of migrants being returned to await hearings on their U.S. asylum requests.
Mexico has accepted over 20,000 Central Americans under the plan known as "migrant protection protocol" or "Remain in Mexico."
But Mexico has struggled with how to house them as they wait, in many cases for months, to attend U.S. hearings.
The federal liaison for Baja California state says the new shelter can hold as many as 4,000 people. Alejandro Ruiz said the site is set to open next week. It was formerly a complex of small shops, and now will provide basic services, meals and temporary housing.
