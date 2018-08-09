MEXICO CITY — A Mexican environmental agency said Thursday that is constructing barriers at sea just beyond its famed Riviera Maya beaches to decrease the huge amounts of seaweed washing up onshore.
Alfredo Arellano Guillermo, environment chief for Quintana Roo state, said he hopes to have the anti-sargassum structures in place by next week.
His agency said in a statement that the barriers don't pose any risk to marine fauna and commercial boats.
Since June 19, dump trucks have hauled off more than 4 million cubic feet of sargassum from Quintana Roo's beaches, including at the resorts of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
Similar waves of floating seaweed have coated beaches throughout the Caribbean.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Estonia halts NATO air drills after jet misfires missile
Estonia's defense minister has ordered a halt to NATO air exercises in Estonia pending an investigation after a missile was accidentally fired over the Baltic country's airspace by a Spanish fighter jet on a military exercise this week.
World
Mexico to build seaweed barriers to protect beaches
A Mexican environmental agency said Thursday that is constructing barriers at sea just beyond its famed Riviera Maya beaches to decrease the huge amounts of seaweed washing up onshore.
World
NATO's top general visits candidate member Macedonia
NATO's top military officer is visiting Macedonia, which hopes to join the alliance once a landmark deal with neighboring Greece to rename itself North Macedonia has been fully implemented.
World
Brazil court rejects jailed ex-prez request to debate on TV
A Brazilian federal court has rejected a request from jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be present at the first debate of presidential candidates for October's election.
World
Israel 'surprised' by Colombian decision on Palestinians
Israel's Foreign Ministry says it is "surprised" by Colombia's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.