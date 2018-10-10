MEXICO CITY — A Mexican man who confessed to killing at least 10 women says he would kill again if freed because he hates women.
A video posted on social media Tuesday showed the suspect replying to questions from a doctor at a police station. Authorities have only identified the man as Juan Carlos but confirmed the authenticity of the video.
In it, the suspect shifts between answering politely, showing self-pity and crying.
He tells the "bosses" — his term for police — that he hates women.
He says "Tell the 'bosses' once and for all that if I get out, I am going to continue killing women."
He says he was sexually abused at 10 by a female babysitter, and claimed his mother was unfaithful and tried to knife his father.
