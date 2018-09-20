TORONTO — Jesus Duenas scored twice to help Mexican champion Tigres UANL beat MLS champion Toronto FC 3-1 on Wednesday in the inaugural Campeones Cup.

The result was a measure of revenge for the Mexican squad, ousted by Toronto in March in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on away goals. Each team earned $240,000 for playing, with $100,000 going to the winner.

Lucas Janson scored for Toronto on a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

Duenas opened the scoring in the 36th minute after Juninho floated the ball over the defense. Duenas left Eriq Zavaleta and Gregory van der Wiel in his wake and, ignoring a chasing Michael Bradley, and beat goalkeeper Alex Bono to the near side with a left-footed shot.

Duenas doubled the advantage in the 64th minute, lashing home a right-footed shot on a clearance from a corner. Two minutes later, substitute Enner Valencia beat Nick Hagglund down the flank and his cross went in off Zavaleta.

Both teams have struggled lately. Tigres is seventh in the Mexican standings, and Toronto is 19th overall in MLS.