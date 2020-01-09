MEXICO CITY — An explosion at the crater of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano hurled incandescent rock about a mile (1.6 kilometers) down its slopes Thursday.
The blast early also sent a column of ash 2 miles (3 kilometers) into the sky near the nation's capital.
Mexico's civil defense office said ash fell on four towns near the crater following the outburst.
The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash
Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles (100 kilometers) of the mountain's crater.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Canada joins U.S. in saying it's 'highly likely' Iran downed jet
Evidence indicates it is "highly likely" that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran late Tuesday, U.S. and Canadian officials said Thursday. They said the strike, which killed all 176 people on board, could well have been a mistake amid intentional airstrikes and high tensions throughout the region.
World
Iraq is caught in the middle as Iran and U.S. trade blows
For months, Iraqis have watched with deepening anxiety as tensions between Iran-backed militias and U.S. forces soared, fearing their long-beleaguered country would turn into a battleground for direct and open conflict between America and Iran.
World
About 300 sea turtles die in Mexico from red tide
Mexican environmental authorities said Thursday that 292 sea turtles found dead on the country's southern Pacific coast since Christmas died as a result of a red tide algae bloom.
World
Netflix to defend gay Jesus film in Brazil supreme court
Netflix said Thursday that it had filed a complaint in Brazil's Federal Supreme Court, a day after a judge ordered the withdrawal from the platform of a satirical film depicting Jesus as a gay man.
World
Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday and that the strike "may have been unintentional."