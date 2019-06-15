– Thousands of Mexican national guard members and other security forces are being deployed to the nation's southern border with Guatemala this weekend as the Mexican government seeks to make good on a deal struck with President Donald Trump to reduce illegal migration.

The mobilization, which government officials say is a cornerstone of the deal with Washington that staved off potentially crushing tariffs, is expected to be complete by Tuesday. But the operation has been halting at best.

The new force had not been scheduled to begin formal operations around the country until the end of this month. "A lot of effort has been made to accelerate the pace," Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said Friday.

And critics are worried that rushing the new guard force into service, and into a job that was never meant to be its focus, could come at a great cost — for migrants and for Mexico.

Redirecting the security forces away from other pressing policing efforts, including the battle against drug-trafficking organizations, analysts say, could hurt the effort to combat crime and the soaring levels of violence. In addition, migrants' advocates questioned whether the new recruits had received sufficient training to forestall human rights violations.

"Everybody should calm down and think about the short term, medium term and long term," said Claudia Masferrer, a migration expert at the Colegio de Mexico, a university in Mexico City. "The Mexican government needs to say, 'Wait, we need to figure out our things.' "

But the clock is ticking.

The agreement with the Trump administration, announced June 7, gave the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador 45 days to prove it could reduce the number of migrants crossing from Mexico into the United States.

The deal included Mexico's promise to send as many as 6,000 national guard personnel to the border with Guatemala, and another provision to expand a system under which migrants seeking asylum in the United States must remain in Mexico pending the outcome of their petitions.

Mexican officials declared the agreement a victory for Mexico — mainly because it forestalled the threatened tariffs and gave them time to prove that their proposed measures could help reduce illegal migration flows. Their national security plans, they argued, had already envisioned the use of the guard along the southern border, though not this soon.

But critics in Mexico have accused the government of effectively sacrificing its sovereignty by seeming to kowtow to a foreign government, especially by agreeing to speed up the deployment of a national security force that may be unprepared for its new responsibilities.

The force was never supposed to be mobilized this quickly. The first national guard recruits had been scheduled to graduate only later this month, officials said, and López Obrador told reporters last month that "formal, national operations" would officially begin June 30.

It still remained unclear Friday if newly activated guard members had received any training in border protection or migration enforcement.

"The national guard — let me put it gently — is a work in progress," said Alejandro Hope, a leading security analyst in Mexico City.

Mexican officials have refused to say how many guard members have been mobilized and to where as part of the migration-control push in southern Mexico. And residents and reporters in Tapachula, a main city near the southern border, say they have seen no national guard personnel in the area.

Ebrard said the deployment would involve not just the national guard but also army and marine forces.

Critics are questioning the diversion of this force to support migration enforcement.

The national guard was created "to deal with organized crime and security, not to interdict migrants, which are not a security threat for Mexico," said Adam Isacson, director for defense oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America, a research and advocacy group.

The nation's security forces "need all the manpower they can get" to address the spiraling violence and widespread insecurity, he said.

And advocates for migrants and human rights say it is inappropriate to deploy a paramilitary security force whose training is uncertain to confront migrants fleeing poverty and violence.

Salva Lacruz, a coordinator at the Fray Matías Human Rights Center in Tapachula, said many migrants are fleeing life-threatening conditions and are seeking protection in Mexico. With the deployment of the national guard, Lacruz said, these asylum-seekers will be greeted by "an impassable wall of military personnel."

"This is personnel that's not at all accustomed to treating people with a human-rights approach," he continued. "It's going to be barbaric."

Expecting a sharp increase in detentions, Mexican officials are also planning to expand the government's system of detention centers in southern Mexico.

In recent months, the Mexican authorities, under sustained pressure from the Trump administration, have drastically increased the detention and deportation of unauthorized migrants. As a result, the region's detention centers are full.

Nevertheless, the number of migrants apprehended at the southwest border of the U.S. has continued to climb.

Some migration experts say the national guard deployment could be effective in impeding some illegal cross-border migration and could regulate the traffic of migrants along Mexico's main highways.

But that pressure could also drive migrants to take more remote, perilous routes — including trying to travel by sea — and ultimately benefit the most powerful organized-crime groups, which would be best equipped to manage and profit from the new migratory routes, analysts say.

"Everyone is talking about who won and who lost" in the negotiations last week, Hope said. "I'm not sure. But it's pretty clear to me that migrants lost. Traveling through Mexico is a very dangerous proposition. Now it's going to become more dangerous."