MEXICO CITY - For 11 years, the United States has tried to help Mexico fight narcotics trafficking and other organized crime through a historic $3 billion plan called the Merida Initiative. Washington has sent helicopters, trained police and even helped redesign the justice system.

Now Mexico’s new president is saying: Basta. Enough.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December as Mexico’s first democratically elected leftist president, says he’d like to “reorient” the program away from crime-fighting and toward investment in social programs.

“It hasn’t worked,” he said this week in Mexico City. “We don’t want cooperation in the use of force, we want cooperation for development.”

The surprise announcement has injected a note of uncertainty into Mexico’s relations with the Trump administration. Until now, Lopez Obrador has sought a cordial relationship with Washington, even as Trump has regularly bashed Mexico on immigration.

“This comes perilously close to upsetting the apple cart and really aggravating the United States,” said Eric Olson, a Latin America expert at the Seattle International Foundation who has studied the Merida program.

The U.S. Embassy downplayed Lopez Obrador’s comments, noting in a statement that the initiative had evolved under different Mexican governments and saying the Trump administration looks forward “to continued dialogue.”

Lopez Obrador took office promising a new approach to tackling organized crime. He pledged to create social programs to draw young people away from lucrative work for drug gangs.

He raised eyebrows by saying he didn’t want to pursue narco bosses — “there is no war” on drugs, he said in January — and would instead prioritize reducing the homicide rate.

Lopez Obrador’s strategy hasn’t brought much change. The number of killings has continued to rise, hitting a record 8,493 in the first quarter of this year.

Lopez Obrador suggested the Merida money be shifted to his ambitious plans for economic development in poverty-stricken southern Mexico and Central America, where he has said development would help deter migration.

Mike Vigil, a retired senior DEA official who worked for 13 years in Mexico, said anti-narcotics cooperation between the two countries had continued under Lopez Obrador. But the president’s proposal was “shocking,” he said.

“If a policy comes into play in Mexico that would detract from that working relationship, it could have disastrous consequences,” he said.