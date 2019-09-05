MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says federal prosecutors have agreed to provide protection for relatives of 30 people who died when gang members set a bar on fire after blocking its exits.

The government body said Thursday that survivors of the attack also will be protected.

The announcement underlines the dangerous conditions in the Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos.

Businessmen say gangs in Coatzacoalcos demand protection money from business owners, and at least two bars were burned down in Coatzacoalcos in July to enforce such demands.

The possible motive in the fire at the Caballo Blanco bar is still under investigation.

About two dozen bar customers and employees died at the scene last week and about a half dozen have since died in hospitals.