MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government says there are significant slowdowns at U.S. border crossings, particularly at three of the eight between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary says the U.S. government has said it had to reassign border patrol or customs agents from normal crossing duties to processing the wave of arriving migrants.

Marcelo Ebrard said the United States "does really have a problem" with a spike in the number of migrants.

Ebrard said the spike was not caused by migrant caravans; he said migrants may be arriving on buses.

But Ebrard said "if we don't get this back to normal very soon, it is going to have an economic cost for both countries."