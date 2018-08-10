MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua have opened a new corruption investigation into a fugitive former governor and dozens of ex-officials from his administration.
The probe centers on the possible diversion of the equivalent of about $320 million in government funds in 2016, when Cesar Duarte was governor.
The Chihuahua state prosecutor's office said Thursday in a statement that the investigation stems from a complaint following an audit of that period. It said 43 former public officials led by Duarte are implicated in "irregularities."
Duarte already has a number of warrants out for his arrest. He is believed to be in the United States.
Earlier this year the Chihuahua government seized four ranches allegedly belonging to the ex-governor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.