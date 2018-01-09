MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge has freed an actor arrested last week in connection with the murder of an Argentine model he had met at a local acting school.
He was released after the defense team for Axel Arenas presented evidence at a hearing Monday showing that he was not in Mexico at the time of the murder.
Mexico City chief prosecutor Edmundo Garrido Osorio defended his office at a news conference on Tuesday, saying investigators had enough evidence to initially request the arrest warrant.
Garrido said last week that three employees at a Mexico City hotel where Karen Ailen Grodzinski was found provided evidence that led them to Arenas. Grodzinski was shot in the head on Dec. 27.
