MEXICO CITY — Mexican soldiers and marines have arrested a nephew of notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, a federal official said Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, identified the suspect as Ismael Quintero Arellanes.
Prosecutors said U.S. authorities tipped them off about Quintero Arellanes' activities. He reportedly faces U.S. drug and weapons charges.
His uncle was convicted in the 1985 killing of a DEA agent and is on the FBI's list of most wanted fugitives with a $20 million reward. Caro Quintero was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison in 2013 while serving a 40-year sentence for the kidnapping and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar.
