MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez have arrested eight people suspected in connection with the recent killing of 11 people at a home in the northern border city across from El Paso, Texas.
The Juarez city government said Monday in a statement that the eight suspects were arrested for drug crimes. But it added that they are believed to be implicated in the Aug. 3 killings.
Nearly 100 state security agents were deployed to the border city after the mass killing to reinforce local security.
Authorities have previously speculated that the killings could have been the result of a dispute between criminal gangs.
